“I am a rich man, I did not need a tax cut:” Bloomberg proposes a tax plan aimed at the rich

WASHINGTON – Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveils a tax plan aimed at the rich – rising rates on capital and corporate profits and introduces a new 5% tax on income above $ 5 million.

The former mayor of New York City has based his plan on his potential to generate sufficient income to fund his proposals for the expansion of health care, housing, education and infrastructure, among other programs.

“I am a rich man, I did not need a tax cut and so we have to give it back,” Bloomberg said during a campaign stop in Denver on Saturday. “We need money for infrastructure in this country.”

Campaign officials who, on condition of anonymity, spoke to discuss the details of the tax plan before it was released, said it would raise around $ 5 trillion over a 10-year period, although that figure could be adjusted higher or lower based on the financing needs of Bloomberg’s policy agenda. The plan animates the idea that richer Americans should pay more for programs that would benefit the middle class and poor families.

Although the plan does not contain enough details to verify how much money it is likely to raise, the changes would clearly increase taxes for Bloomberg, who founded a media company of the same name that specializes in financial data and whose assets are estimated at more than $ 50 billion .

One of the campaign officials said the plan is more politically viable than the one proposed by other democratic candidates, because Bloomberg would personally pay more money in taxes, and that could potentially overcome resistance from wealthy Republican donors and provide two-part support.

Unlike wealth tax plans from Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, the Bloomberg plan is aimed at increasing tax revenue on income from stock markets and other investments. This is a way of taxing the majority of earners without facing legal challenges about the constitutionality of a wealth tax.

The plan would restore the top bracket of the income tax to 39.6%. It was reduced to 37% in the tax revision signed by President Donald Trump in 2017, which disproportionately favors companies and the rich and is funded by an increase in government debt.

Bloomberg’s proposal would tax capital gains as ordinary income for those who earn more than $ 1 million. It would also introduce an additional 5% tax on incomes above $ 5 million and review the property tax to deter people from avoiding it.

Companies would probably pay more because the corporate tax rate would rise to 28%, from 21%, while a minimum tax and other rules would be introduced to prevent companies from stashing their profits in overseas tax havens. The IRS would also receive more resources to control high-income households and collect unpaid taxes.

