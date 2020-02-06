I am a fashion editor and I cannot stop wearing this necklace

You now know everything about cult jewelry brand Missoma, whether you’ve fallen in love with the 1987 collection of Lucy Williams, the epic advent calendar or the ring approved by Meghan Markle. But believe it or not, you are about to see much more of it, thanks to a new collection that is already swinging in the fashion world: I can’t stop myself and it was only launched two days ago.

Designer and founder Marisa Hordern was inspired by our “twisted” sides for her surprisingly portable collection of necklaces and earrings, to promote self-acceptance. Here she explains the success of the brand and what is next for Missoma.

What is new for 2020? Talk to us through the Twisted collection.

2019 was an exciting year for Missoma. After some expansive growth in 2018 (we started the year with a team of 15 and doubled by the end of the year), we first delved into new exciting projects and adventures that led us to Colombia and beyond. The most important thing was that it was a huge school year about ourselves and our community. We have defined our brand vision and mission and are bringing all of our most important lessons to 2020 with strength and excitement.

We have just launched Twisted, a playful and adventurous collection designed to celebrate all of our weird and wonderful self. Twisted contains pieces that are designed to bring out and celebrate the side of yourself that you might hide or not always show the world. It originated from us who asked our community about their style, so many reactions came back with the words “classic with a twist” – and isn’t that twist the most exciting?

Other collaborations on the cards?

They are certainly there! But not as you would expect. We at Missoma are on a mission to create a more confident, creative and collaborative world, and collaboration is something that is at the core of the brand because we do it every day, both internally and externally. While we look at the coming year, we want to encourage like-minded brand partnerships through different channels, which is so exciting for me. I wish I could say more … you have to stay informed!

How has the brand evolved since you started 10 years ago?

If only I could have known where we would be 10 years ago (yes, I pinch myself every day) when I was sitting at the kitchen table with my jewelry from mum and sister beads. It took some time to get there, my favorite saying was: “it takes ten years to become a success overnight!”

But I attribute our success to diligently concentrating on finding our ‘sweet spot’, when design style, quality and price came together when we found our key customer and key ambassadors and learned how to connect them. The most important thing for me was that we had the power to represent our brand and show how we wanted to see it, to speak directly with our customers and to build our own community of followers. This realization was a turning point for the brand when we left early on from wholesale and traditional media and focused all our energy and efforts on owning our own message and channels.

Are you confronted with challenges?

I believe that every fast-growing brand will take on endless challenges as they grow, and we are no exception to the rule. I choose to surround myself with a trusted team and seek external expertise if we don’t have it in-house. I always say that you are only as good as the team around you and I work closely with all the different departments within Missoma, so I am usually the first to find out if we face challenges. Life is not easy and you will certainly encounter roadblocks along the way, especially as an entrepreneur, but as long as you are prepared for it and look at it positively, I believe you can endure everything. On tough days I am the first to remind people that we are not saving lives, we are just decorating them.

Has the way people shop for jewelry changed?

Dramatic. When I started, the demi-fine category was not really defined, so we paved a new accessibility for quality jewelry without the price tag of beautiful jewelry. It was also the norm to reach consumers through wholesale channels in stores, but we focused on stimulating our online business and today we are 96% directly online for consumers.

Who are your muses?

The core of Missoma is our community, so there is no muse and every woman (or man) has so many sides that I focus on celebrating everyone’s peculiarities and playful sides. Our client is friendly, playful, collaborative and empowered. She is the woman I design for.

We are, of course, incredibly lucky that so many beautiful women and men have worn Missoma in public interest and tend not to take it off. A ‘squeeze me’ moment for the team and I was when Margot Robbie wore us on the red carpet one evening, the next day … and surfed in the sea a week later … but that’s Missoma – it is so versatile and real for every day! Other notable names that come to mind are Gigi & Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Emma Mackey who are all fantastic – but I can’t forget the men either! It’s great to see how Missoma resonates with our male audience and sees our pieces spotted on people like Anwar Hadid and Isaac Carew.

Tips or trends for wearing our jewelry this year?

Low it! Lay us on with your 18th birthday necklace or stack us with your grandma’s old ring, the possibilities are endless. I love how layering together tells so many stories and enables us to make subtle statements and wear meaningful talismans so close to us. We have a major launch in a few months that will cause a major chain reaction. I also like to mix coarse with delicate, old with new, gold with silver. We like to throw away the rules book and make our own rules. Jewelry is ultimately a way in which we can express ourselves.