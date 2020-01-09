Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Patric Hornqvist Also playing – and scoring as often – lately as he has done at all times since joining the Penguins in 2015.

He is as healthy as he has been for a long time.

None of this is a coincidence.

That’s because Hornqvist, who has 10 goals in 26 games this season, has had a career in high traffic areas, places where many goals are scored – and paid for with bruises, sprains and broken bones.

So for everything he has accomplished in this league, including playing a leading role on two Stanley Cup winners, there are things Hornqvist can never hope to achieve. Like, let’s say, make a serious run to Doug Jarvis » Ironman record for playing in 964 consecutive games. The way Hornqvist does its job, it is lucky if it can do 964 minutes without the need for surgery or prolonged rehabilitation.

“He will only play the game in one direction”, Mike Sullivan said after the Penguins had optional training at T-Mobile Arena today. “It’s the only way he knows how. And it’s the way he can best be effective.”

Injuries forced Hornqvist to miss 17 of the Penguins’ first 43 games, but a recent 10 game absence doesn’t seem to have affected him long. After being shutout in his first return game, Hornqvist has scored four goals in the past five games, bringing his total of 26 games for the season to 10.

“He’s playing really well for us right now,” said Sullivan. “He is just a very good player when he plays the game as he is playing right now, and I think his health has a lot to do with it. He plays hard, so he puts himself in great danger. He plays in areas of battle. He’s a really efficient player, as he’s playing right now. “

Hornqvist, who did not participate in training, simply said, “I feel good” and suggested that the Penguins’ early elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last April contributed to the productive season that ‘he knows.

“I felt good entering the training camp,” said Hornqvist. “The long summer helps too. We spent a few years there where we couldn’t do a lot of training. You take advantage of it when you get the chance to train a lot.”

If Hornqvist can stay healthy – which is far from certain, of course – and continue to score at their current rate, his total of 65 goals will be 25. It is not that far from his personal best of 30 , established when he was with Nashville in 2009-10.

And it would be a great rebound season after scoring only 18 games in 69 games in 2018-19.

“I always like to score goals,” said Hornqvist. “You always want to break your own record. That’s why I’m still in this league. I want to get better.”

And he’s not afraid to go where he knows he has to do it all.

MORE PRACTICE

• Shortly before the Penguins began training, it was announced that only a handful of players would go on the ice. Presumably training has been kept silent so that players are not tempted to take advantage of Las Vegas to excess after their 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

• Sullivan said the coaching staff “really liked it” Jared McCann when used in the center, but will almost certainly be used on the wing if it is cast in the top six when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are in the programming. Sullivan added that McCann “is a guy who has the ability to be effective in two positions.”

• Crosby was one of the players who participated in training and also trained on the ice before Nick Bjugstad and Justin Schultz:

Crosby was initially expected to speak with reporters upon his return to the locker room, but team officials have stated that he will not be interviewing due to his status in the rehabilitation process.

• Sullivan said that if Joseph Blandisi, which was waived today, authorizes at noon tomorrow, the current plan is to keep it on the list of major leagues to give it “flexibility”.

