I adopted a dog during my forties, now it’s time for a new ride! Which car should you buy?

Dogs by Erin Jasper (left) and Dee Dee (right) Image: Erin Marquis / Raph OrloveWhat Car You Should BuyThe experts at Jalopnik answer your car purchase questions.

Brian lives in D.C. and adopted a puppy during his forties. Now that he’ll need to get to veterinary appointments, eventually to dog parks, and other adventures with the puppet, it’s time they got him to upgrade his old Ford Focus. He wants something compact, but big enough for the dog and fun to drive. What car would I buy?

(Welcome to Which car should we buy? Where do we give real car buying tips.)

Here is the scenario:

As a bunch of people, I only adopted a new puppy during my forties. My old car (a Ford Focus 2000) was just parked here. I needed a more reliable vehicle anyway, but was still hesitant to spend the money for an upgrade. I decided now that it was time with the needs of the new pup. I drive the car a few times a week, but anticipate doing more to get the type to appointments, parks, etc.

I like the idea of ​​a small SUV or hunter for the dog. I live in the city where the park is located. Length and width are important to me. I’m looking for something that’s similar or not much bigger than my current car (2000 Ford Focus: 67 ”x 175”). Length is more important than width since I have to park parallel everywhere.

I watched Subaru CrossTrek, Hyundai Venue or Kona, and Honda HR-V. I like their size range and sizes. Style is not super important to me. I wouldn’t care if the car had a little more pizzazz than those cars, though.

I can spend up to $ 30,000.

Quick facts:

Budget: Up to $ 30,000

Daily Driver: Yes

Location: Washington, D.C.

Would like: Compact but spacious, fun, back room

You don’t want to: Something too big

Expert 1: Tom McParland – Pizzazz!

Brian, having a dog during these difficult times is great especially if you live by yourself. In fact, I think dogs are probably one of the few creatures that are happy with this whole situation. There are a number of quality vehicles that are easily parked in the city and also offer enough space for the dog to be comfortable. You have already listed all the safe bets like Kona, Crosstrek and HR-V. None of those are wrong choices, but how do you say you’d like something with a little more “pizzazz” that’s fun to drive.

If you’re looking for something you can leave once you’re out of town, you may want to remember that it’s a Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG. The GLA class crossover was not what I would call Mercedes ’best effort. They don’t feel really “premium” considering the price of the stick, but once they blend into a little AMG most of those flaws could be forgotten. With 355 horsepower and a claimed 0-60 hour of 4.8 seconds, a mediocre crossover has been transformed into a legitimate hot hatchback. The starting price was around $ 50,000 but thanks to the magic depreciation of the German car you can get one for up to thirty.

G / O Media may earn a commission

I found one only 200 miles from your locality and it’s all uphill in NJ, but it has reasonable miles and black wheels so it looks like a winner.

Expert 2: Raphaël Orlove – Practicality!

Those GLA45s are fast, but they don’t know I’d be furious to call them funny, so they make a lot of farty sound from the exhaust.

If I were you, I would go for something more joyful to be roomy and comfortable and tall.

Knowing you are in D.C., which reminds you of the nearby Japanese Classics, which has a ton of super comfy Japanese vans in threatening condition. There are a ton of Toyota HiAces, HiLuxes, and Land Cruisers that are great choices. But I have to look at another one.

This 1991 Mitsubishi Delica is well below your price range (cheap enough to get a rear view camera installed, that’s for sure), super cute, and actually shorter than your old Focus.

The whole thing is basically a Mitsubishi SUI with a van body on top, and so can drive to any park of dogs you could imagine. Hell, if you want to take your dogs through Rausch Creek, here’s your pass.

Expert 3: Justin Westbrook – Einstein!

Photo: Pictures Universal

I can’t believe our fate. Want Pizzazz, I’ll give you the best dog race of all time (get it?), The DeLorean DMC-12. I am not going to look for this car for you. He found me, deep in the depths of Auto Trader.

Checking the boxes for “potential” that might be right for you, I saw the small “(1)” next to “DeLorean,” 75 miles into a zip code Google told me Washington, D.C.

And you never know, things are going wrong! According to the list, this DMC-12 recently underwent a maintenance review by the company’s company in Texas. The seller says it can be easily used as an everyday driver, so we don’t see a problem here.

And best of all, it is already approved for the dog. Have you seen the movies? Those butterfly doors are perfect for Einstein to jump in and out of the car, no problem. A crossover will be harder in life when jumping isn’t so much fun, so the DeLorean is pretty much on the ground is a good move.

There is only one catch – for that, we extend the balance to $ 35,000. I’m not sorry yet.

Expert 4: David Tracy – Mini!

And see that you’re citing options like the Subaru CrossTrek, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Kona, and Honda HR-V. This probably means that you are looking for a sensible suggestion. Only problem: You come across a website full of total loads of cars, out of touch.

Okay, let me turn it around a bit. We’re not really out of touch, we’re excited to make a sensible suggestion like, for example, a Honda Accord, we literally need to focus to the point where we break a sweat.

Look at my colleagues above. Justin and Rafael are clearly not ready for a morning workout, so follow their heart. I can’t blame them. Tom tends to be on the more logical side, so he doesn’t end up with a sporty T-shirt when recommending a regular car. It’s such a fortune.

I, on the other hand, struggled for hours trying to beat my brain in submission to propose a car that isn’t really that lost. I’ve been successful, even though the car isn’t ugly, either, because it suggests a walnut car can really kill you.

He lost five pounds of water while doing it, but it was worth it. You need the Mini Countryman.

I have to admit that I’ve never driven one, but my former coworker partner Michael Ballaban has it, and I love it. Plus, Doug DeMuro is a fan, as you can see in the video above.

The vehicle has four doors, and is quite high, but is actually shorter than your old Focus. In addition, even if it’s not exactly light at 3,300 pounds, the turbocharged 1.6-liter inline four makes for a solid 208 horsepower at the John Cooper Works meeting shown at the top of this section.

That car, by the way, is for sale in your area for about $ 20,000 with 63,141 miles on its odometer. You can find other models, such as the S (which also makes a usual 181 horsepower) for significantly less. It’s cute, it’s fun, It fits a dog, and it handles in a park.

You need the Mini.

Do you want us to help you find a car? Post your story on our form.

.