‘I admit that Paul should be back on his caravan and that I have a reference if he was Irish’

English footballer Sam Finley has been suspended for eight games for facing Paul McShane’s anti-Irish abuse in a match between Rochdale and Accrington Stanley on New Year’s Eve.

Finley declined to call the Irish International a ‘Pikey’ but admitted he suggested McShane moved into a mobile home housing arrangement with members of the traveling community during a disagreement in the 23rd minute of the match.

“I made reference that Paul should go back to his caravan and that I pointed out that he did the Irish,” Finlay said.

Paul McShane does not live in a caravan.

The official judgment of the Football Association Disciplinary Committee reads as follows:

The Accrington Stanley FC midfielder admitted to using abusive or abusive language during the 23rd minute of an EFL League One game against Rochdale AFC on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The language used was in contravention of FA Rule E3 (1) and issue an ‘aggravated breach’ defined in FA Rule E3 (2) because it included a reference to nationality. “

The eight-game suspension will be filled when League One season kicks off. The penalty comes with a £ 850 fine. Finley will also have to face ‘face to face’.