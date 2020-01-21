Hyundai's rugged pickup truck could use GV80 in-line six-cylinder diesel

The new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo-diesel in the Genesis GV80 could find its place in Hyundai’s next 1-ton pickup truck, reports Car Sales.

In the GV80, this new engine develops 274 horsepower and 434 lb-ft (589 Nm) of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai research and development director Albert Biermann was asked if the engine could be used in other vehicles during the recent launch of the GV80 in Korea.

“This engine … we can have so many applications,” he replied. “We also manufacture commercial vehicles and so on, so this engine will be available for a while.”

According to Biermann, the automaker has developed a new in-line six-cylinder for the GV80 because of its inherent refinement. The platform used by the GV80 also comfortably supports such a powertrain.

“We have developed the whole car from the start. The new platform, the “M3” platform, was already being considered with this engine, “said Biermann.

Genesis has confirmed that its new diesel engine will be sold with the GV80 in Europe and meets the latest emission standards. Developing the engine would not have been cheap and it makes sense that it would be used by other models from the automaker. Biermann is also convinced that the engine could benefit from a fairly long service life.

“There was a time two years ago when everyone said” diesel is over “, but now you have people saying,” Hey, with this new diesel technology, the air coming out of the pipe exhaust is cleaner than the air (the engine) sucks, right? “That’s how it is, with the next level, so will he die? Will he not die? The future will tell us.”

The pickup in question will be built on a traditional ladder chassis and will be separate from the Santa Cruz monocoque pickup also developed by Hyundai. It will act as a rival to the likes of Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger and will be sold in markets like Australia and the United States.

