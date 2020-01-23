Hyundai's luxury SUV combines microphones and math for a quiet ride

As for the highways, this one in South Korea is relatively flexible. No serious potholes or paving, but many small bumps and divots. The newly revealed Genesis GV80 SUV easily absorbs these imperfections and therefore the only disturbance in the minimalist cabin with seven seats is a whisper of wind noise. Striking about the acoustic image is the tough companion of the air, roaring tires.

Usually, if you can’t hear the rolling rubber, this is because your automaker has made all kinds of microscopic suspension and sound-damping adjustments and, together with the tire manufacturer, has adjusted everything, from the tire composition to the tread design. These standard approaches have their limits. No alignment can take into account any type of surface that a car may encounter, and replacement tires rarely match the original rubber. In addition, traditional noise-reducing movements are often applied to reduce weight in order to improve fuel consumption or battery range.

However, the GV80 is quiet, thanks to a flexible, digital solution that Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, decided to call Road Noise Active Noise Control. Noise canceling systems are already fairly common in luxury cars (as well as in headphones). They usually use microphones in the cabin to record ambient noise, which a processor then uses to generate a constant “opposite” sound wave that is pumped through the car’s stereo speakers.

But according to Hyundai, these are usually good for damping steadily running engines. Tire noise varies more from miles to miles and at different speeds. It requires a smarter system.

Courtesy of Genesis

“We have several microphones in each of the wheel arches,” says Albert Biermann, who leads R&D at Hyundai. His team also used acceleration gauges, amplifiers, and a digital signal processor to analyze the complete signals. The system distributes the cancellation sound through the speakers of the car. Each seat receives a special signal that is tuned to what the microphones of the car detect at every position. “You need a lot of computing power to reduce noise, because the system responds to the unique acoustic signature of each tire, even if that signature changes during the life of the tire,” says Biermann.

Hyundai says the system reduces the noise in the cabin by half, by 3 decibels. I couldn’t try with the system deactivated, but those estimates seemed accurate in the hour on the highway that I spent in the GV80, at different speeds and on different seats.

Controlling noise will only become more important as Genesis proceeds to launch its first electric car, a battery-powered sedan. Without the rumbling of an engine, people in EVs can detect road and wind noise at 40 mph, compared to 60 mph in conventional cars, according to Hyundai. Expect to see the new car at dealer parties in 2021, but don’t expect to hear it.

