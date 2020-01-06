Hyundai unveils flying taxis for Uber Air

Loading...

Hyundai is working on flying taxis for Uber.

At CES in Las Vegas on Monday, the companies announced a prototype concept for a new aircraft to pick up passengers ordering flights through Uber Air’s flight sharing service. Uber Air is scheduled to launch in Dallas, Los Angeles and Melbourne in 2023. The service is intended for longer commuting routes.

“It takes Uber to heaven,” said Eric Allison, director of Uber Elevate, which operates Uber Air, at a CES event. As he explained, Uber will not start building air taxis. This is how Hyundai can build the craft for them.

“The day Hyundai air taxis take Uber passengers through the sky is closer than you think,” said Allison.

Hyundai’s idea for an e-VTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) is called S-A1. It’s still a concept with no set production date, but Hyundai wants the vehicle to carry up to four Uber passengers. It is planned to make the vehicles possibly autonomous.

The “Personal Air Vehicle” from Hyundai is fully electric with a range of 100 kilometers and should fly up to 2,000 feet at low altitudes. Vehicles are charged in Uber’s skyports and take less than 10 minutes to soak up the juice.

Get on.

The vehicle will fly at up to 180 miles per hour and Uber says it will cost around $ 100 per 20 miles.

Just last month, Uber announced a partnership with a smaller startup, the e-VTOL manufacturer Joby Aviation.

In the future, the sky could be filled with flying taxis.

,