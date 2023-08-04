Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 91,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Oil Pump Causing Fire Risk

Hyundai and Kia are directing owners of specific 2023 and 2024 models to park their vehicles outside and away from structures. The recall is conducted to replace potentially faulty electric oil pumps that may cause an underhood fire. This issue affects more than 91,000 vehicles across both manufacturers’ lineups. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed the recall.

Models Covered in the Recall

The following vehicles are included in the recall: Hyundai: 2023 Elantra, 2023 Kona, 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Sonata, 2023 Tucson Kia: 2023-2024 Seltos, 2023 Soul, 2023 Sportage

Details of the Defect

The issue is related to the Idle Stop & Go (ISG) technology, or the “Idle Stop & Go” feature in Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This involves a damaged component in the electric oil pump assembly: Damage to the multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) on its circuit board may cause a short. The damaged component can lead to heat buildup, increasing the risk of a fire or CAN communication disruption for multiple onboard controllers. Even if the pump fails without a fire, the affected vehicle might act as if the transmission isn’t engaged.

Explanation of the Idle Stop & Go Technology

The ISG technology, a Hyundai invention, automatically shuts down the engine when a vehicle stops but remains on, like at a traffic signal. An electrical pump is used for the transmission and is required to provide oil to the transmission’s torque converter and other internal parts. This allows immediate engagement as the car starts, improving fuel efficiency.

Notices and Repair Availability

Hyundai and Kia will notify owners and dealers, with notices for Hyundai beginning on September 28, and Kia on September 25. Customers can also check their VINs in the NHTSA’s recall database. The fix is immediately available since the manufacturer found the issue in March. The recall fix is free to the owner, even if other related parts are damaged due to the defective pump. While the vehicle is still driveable, owners are advised to park their affected Hyundai or Kia outside until the repair is made.

Previous Recalls and Market Impact

This recall comes after a series of recent recalls by both companies. Past issues include a recall over a possible fire threat related to a faulty tow hitch harness, a $200 million settlement for manufacturing cars that were “easy to steal,” and a recall request for 4 million Kia vehicles over exploding airbag technology. Shares of Hyundai, which owns a 33% stake in Kia, were down 1.6%, while Kia’s shares rose nearly 1%.

Understanding the Technical Aspects of the Defect

For those interested in understanding the technicalities of the defect, here’s a deeper look:

Electric Oil Pump: This pump is used with Hyundai and Kia’s auto-stop/start (Idle Stop & Go) feature. It is required to provide oil to the transmission’s torque converter and other parts, enabling immediate engagement as the car starts.

This pump is used with Hyundai and Kia’s auto-stop/start (Idle Stop & Go) feature. It is required to provide oil to the transmission’s torque converter and other parts, enabling immediate engagement as the car starts. Damage: A manufacturing defect led to damage in the electric oil pump assembly’s multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) on its circuit board.

A manufacturing defect led to damage in the electric oil pump assembly’s multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) on its circuit board. Consequence: The damage can cause a short circuit, leading to a fire, or make the affected vehicle act as if the transmission isn’t engaged.

Conclusion

This extensive recall highlights a critical safety concern related to the modern feature of Idle Stop & Go technology. The prompt action by Hyundai and Kia, including immediate repair availability, shows their commitment to customer safety. Vehicle owners are encouraged to consult the NHTSA database or contact their dealers to determine if their cars are affected and schedule a free repair if necessary.