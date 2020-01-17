Hyundai is giving $ 110 million to the arrival of Electric Delivery Van Company

Image: arrival

Not nearly as important to the American business ecosystem, but the short-range delivery van is critical to the UK and other Europeans. This van is the lifeblood for small business owners across the UK, and Arrival is one of the first to apply BEV technology to the so-called white van. Production is scheduled to run until 2021.

With a new idea of ​​how production should work, Arrival hopes to launch its electric vehicles on the market for about the same price as a comparable ICE delivery van. It also claims a range of 300 miles, which should be more than sufficient for European deliveries. The Hyundai Group appears to be confident enough to enable the company to make a big change.

Arrival has been around for about 6 years and has developed a new assembly process called “micro factories”. Instead of dragging the vehicle along the assembly line, small robots bring all the parts needed to build the car into the designated “cell”. I think that’s the opposite of a gigafactory? The current assembly plant is in Bainbury, Oxfordshire. Arrival, however, plans to expand operations to North America and Europe. The company currently employs over 800 people in five countries.

You may remember that the Hyundai Group also invested heavily in the Croatian electric super car manufacturer Rimac last year. It seems that Hyundai is serious about this electrification thing. And it wants to enter all segments of the EV market, from commercial to millionaire enthusiast. Good stuff.

In cooperation with Blackberry, Arrival will develop an operating system with which all driver assistance and safety functions of the electric vehicles can be connected. Prototype delivery vans are currently being tested and sold by Royal Mail, DHL, UPS and DPD as well as the telecommunications company BT.

Commercial vans make sense for large European cities with stricter emissions regulations. This means that traditional diesel vans will soon be delivered from these cities and these e-vans will take their place. As a rule, these supply or telecommunications companies have a predictable route and kilometers traveled every day. Loading ports can be easily installed in central depots.

Hyundai’s investment will move Arrival closer to production as it has already announced that it will only need $ 100 million to deliver the first vehicles to customers in 2021.

Will it pay off? Is one of those big dollar investments worth it, like Ford’s investment in Rivian? We will see.