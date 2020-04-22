Hyundai has never stopped making cars and now the ports of the United States are full of them

Photo: Getty Images

Compared with the severity of coronavirus outbreaks in the rest of the world, South Korea had a relatively flat curve. This meant that their factories kept going when each other went into quarantine, and now they have built too many cars.

While U.S. production of Hyundai is obviously closed until early May to ensure workers maintain quarantine, the limited focus in South Korea meant that the cars produced in the company’s home market could keep up. in a rage. There is now a backup at US ports of Korean cars with no one to buy them, reports Reuters:

Hyundai secured domestic production at about 98% of capacity by the end of March, not only as the Korean market was recovering from a bad February but also because it was betting on Tucson’s SUV demand and other models. of US customers, its largest overseas market. outside of China.

Hyundai shipped 33,990 vehicles to the United States in March, or 4.3% more than a year ago, according to company data.

While Hyundai is one of the few automakers in the world to resume home production, its export optimism has been curtailed by the severity of US fire, a weak consumer sentiment that has hit its stride. industry, and as rivals moved quickly to keep up their turf.

South Korean baggage luggage is now sitting at US ports, with dealerships slow to take delivery due to declining sales and growing inventory, four people aware of. matter told Reuters.

Reuters could not independently verify how many vehicles shipped by Hyundai and other automakers are being shipped to U.S. ports.

So what happened is, in February, Hyundai’s South Korean factories suffered a shortage of supply while China closed before the virus. When production is back, the company quickly speeds up production to waste time – as soon as the broom spreads to major markets such as Europe and the United States.

That left no one to buy the Hyundai vehicles was able to build after the bidding bid. With dealerships that do not suffer from customer demand and quarantined concerns, there is no one to go to and from the port. It’s all a big mess.

