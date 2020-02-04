Hyundai halts exports from Korea as the outbreak of outbreaks in China expands paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

To meet the deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say Chinese factories should start increasing production by March 15. If Chinese factories were to remain inactive until May 1, this would probably paralyze the crucial back-to-school of retailers and fall seasons.

“There is complete uncertainty,” said Steve Pasierb, CEO of the Toy Industry Association. “This can be huge if it lasts for months.”

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak struck the hardest, is a center of car production. It has been closed, together with surrounding cities, isolating more than 50 million people and bringing factories to a halt.

So far, American car manufacturers have not had to curb production due to a lack of Chinese parts. But David Closs, emeritus professor at the Supply Chain Management department at Michigan State University, said the clock is ticking.

“I would say it is weeks at most,” Closs said. “One to two to three weeks.”

Hyundai said on Tuesday that it was suspending production in South Korea “due to disruptions in the supply of parts as a result of the corona virus outbreak in China” and that it was “looking for alternative suppliers in other regions.”

According to a report by research group IHS Markit, the partial closure of Wuhan has already damaged the production of TV screens and increased prices. The city has five factories that make LCD screens, called LCDs, and organic light-emitting diodes, called OLEDs, both of which are used for television and laptop monitors. China accounts for more than half of the global production capacity to make these display panels.

David Hsieh, an IHS Markit analyst, said in a report that “these factories face labor shortages as well as key components due to mandates designed to limit the spread of contamination,” leading suppliers to make panel prices more aggressive to increase.

Telephone manufacturer Motorola, which has a facility in Wuhan, said it expects little impact so far because it has a flexible global supply chain and multiple factories around the world. The priority was the well-being of local employees, Motorola, which is owned by the Chinese electronics giant Lenovo, said in a statement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts last week that China’s contractors were forced to postpone the reopening of factories closed for the new lunar holiday. Cook said the company is looking for ways to minimize supply disruptions. Some suppliers are located in Hubei, the Chinese province in the middle of the outbreak. Most Apple iPhones and other devices are made in China.

Meanwhile, economists are lowering the prospects for the Chinese economy, the second largest in the world. Tommy Wu and Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics have lowered their forecast for Chinese economic growth this year from 6% to 5.4%. They expect that most damage will be done in the first three months of 2020.

“But a more serious and lasting effect cannot be excluded,” they wrote on Monday.

Predictors face strangers. Nobody knows how long the outbreak will last, how much damage it will cause or how policy makers will respond to the threat.

“We are looking for precedents,” said Phil Levy, chief economist of the freight company Flexport, who was an economic adviser in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Some look back on the outbreak of SARS, which paralyzed the Chinese economy for the first few months of 2003. But the damage from SARS faded quickly: China was on the rise again at the end of the year. And the global economy emerged largely unscathed.

But times have changed in ways that are not favorable for limiting economic damage. At the time, China was the world’s workplace for cheap goods – toys and sneakers, for example. Now China has switched to advanced machine parts and electronics such as LCDs. And it accounts for around 16% of global economic production, considerably more than just 4% in 2003.

Levy said he was struck by how American airlines reacted to the corona virus: they suspended weeks between the United States and mainland China – American airlines until March 27, United until March 28, and Delta until April 30.

The move not only has consequences for tourists, students and business travelers. Caryn Livingston, editor of Air Cargo World, noted that about half of the air freight in the past was transported in the belly of passenger aircraft.

“If you see them loading those big 747s, it’s not just your luggage,” Levy said. “That can be pallets full of electronics and other things.”

The health crisis coincides with a particularly difficult time for the Chinese factories. A 19-month trade war with the United States – in which the Trump government imposed tariffs for $ 360 billion on Chinese imports – has led US multinationals to look for alternatives to Chinese suppliers. Many move to Vietnam or other low-wage countries to evade President Donald Trump’s taxes on goods made by China.

The Trump government and Beijing signed an interim trade agreement last month. China agreed to increase purchases of US imports this year and next year by $ 200 billion. But Trump’s largest economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told Fox Business Network Tuesday that the viral outbreak means that the expected “export boom of that trade agreement will last longer.”

The coronavirus, along with the fear that tensions between the US and China over trade and geopolitics will continue, gives them another reason to reduce their dependence on China. Among multinational companies, there is “increasing turmoil that China is starting to become pretty risky,” said Johan Gott, an independent consultant who specializes in political risk to companies.

But it is not easy to leave China completely, where specialized suppliers bundle into production centers and make it easy for factories to get parts when they need them.

Basic Fun, a toy company based in Boca Raton, Florida, has not yet sought suppliers in Vietnam and India. The CEO, Jay Foreman, said he hopes the factories in China will resume production in early April, which he believes is the best scenario. But he fears that even more delays may mean that the factories will start to increase production after 1 May.

The stakes are high. Basic Fun gets around 90% of its toys from China. And Foreman has fought the trade war and disruptive protests in Hong Kong.

The coronavirus, he said, is “just a continuation of sitting on the edge of the knife … sleeping on the nail bed of rates to the riots in Hong Kong and the virus. We just can’t get a break.”

D'Innocenzio reported from New York. AP Business Writers Tom Krisher in Detroit, David Koenig in Dallas and Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Paul Wiseman and Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press