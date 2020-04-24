Hyundai cars are shipped to the United States, seated in ports due to lack of demand

Many Hyundai models sit in US ports after the South Korean carmaker decides to increase deliveries to the US despite the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

In March, Hyundai aggressively increased domestic production at its plants to 98 percent of capacity. Not only did Hyundai meet the new demand for its cars in South Korea, but it also relied on resuming sales in the US, delivering at least 33,990 vehicles last month, up 4.3 percent from a year ago.

According to Reuters, shipments of cars departing from South Korea are now sitting in US ports as local dealerships are slow to accept deliveries due to declining sales and increased inventory. There is no official word on how many Hyundai cars are currently in US ports.

In response, last week, Hyundai spoke at the Tucson production line in South Korea for five days.

While Hyundai operates a large factory in Alabama, only about 50 percent of the cars it sells in the US are made locally, compared with 68% to 85% for its competitors Toyota, Nissan and Honda.

“Hyundai Motor maintains a strong cooperative relationship with our dealers around the world, and we will overcome this difficult time by further expanding our cooperation with our dealers,” Hyundai said. “We will work to maintain the optimum level of supplies at every stage of the supply chain … with a view to recovering more quickly than others when the crisis eases.”

The Korean carmaker recently announced that it will cover up to six months of payments for car buyers who will lose their jobs due to the Covid-19. However, this is not the only car manufacturer making changes to GM, Ford and FCA favorites and launching attractive financial deals.