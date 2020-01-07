Hyundai and Uber made a flying electric taxi

Loading...

Uber and Hyundai have announced a partnership to develop a series of Uber air taxis for a future air carpooling network.

The announcement, made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, will see Hyundai produce and deploy the flying vehicles while Uber will provide airspace support services, ground transportation connections and customer interfaces via an air carpooling network. Hyundai is the first automotive company to join the Uber Elevate initiative.

“Our vision of urban air mobility will transform the concept of urban transportation,” said Jaiwon Shin, executive vice president and head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) division. “We expect UAM to energize urban communities and provide more quality time for people. We are convinced that Uber Elevate is the right partner to make this innovative product available to as many customers as possible. “

Hyundai has already developed a personal aerial vehicle (PAV) with Uber Elevate nicknamed the S-A1 which uses innovative design processes to optimize take-off and electric vertical landing. The S-A1, currently on display at CES, is fully electric and has been designed for cruising speeds of up to 180 mph (290 km / h) with a cruising altitude of 1,000 to 2,000 feet (300 to 600 meters) and good for a range of up to 60 miles (96 km).

The South Korean automaker says the S-A1 will initially be driven by a human, but overtime will become completely autonomous. It was designed to accommodate four passengers and has many small rotors in order to reduce noise compared to helicopters.

“Hyundai is our first automotive partner with experience in manufacturing passenger cars worldwide,” said Uber Elevate chief Eric Allison. “We believe Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at rates never seen before in today’s aerospace industry, producing reliable, high-quality aircraft at high volumes to reduce passenger costs per trip.” The combination of Hyundai’s manufacturing muscle with Uber’s technological platform represents a major step forward for the launch of a dynamic air taxi network in the years to come. “

