HyperX, the games division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. and brand leader in games and electronic sports, today announced the launch of the HyperX QuadCastTM microphone in India for audio streaming and recording. HyperX QuadCast includes built-in anti-vibration support and offers four choices of polar patterns, gain control, built-in pop filter and a tap-to-mute function that indicates the state of the mute by turning off the LED lighting red. This microphone will now be available at an MRP of INR 14,900 via the HyperX network of retail and e-tail outlets.

Capturing clear, consistent sound via USB, HyperX Quadcast offers four polar models: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional for flexibility in audio capture, and uses an internal pop filter designed to reduce noise for higher voice quality Claire.

The QuadCast comes with a stand that has a built-in anti-vibration mount, fast gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live microphone monitoring. The QuadCast microphone offers compatibility with the multi-device chat program and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The included mounting adapter is suitable for 3/8 ”and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most jib arms and arms. The QuadCast microphone is designed to meet the rigorous requirements of PC, PlayStation 4 and Mac for professional or aspiring streamers.

“Over the years, HyperX has become synonymous with gaming. Our continued efforts have created a range of high performance peripherals for gamers,” said HyperX. “With the introduction of the HyperX QuadCast microphone, our team is showing its continued dedication to players, streamers and casters.”