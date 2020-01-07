Loading...

Committed to expanding its line of high-performance products since its inception in 2013 with gaming headsets, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, today announced new additions to its award-winning gaming accessories and memory lineup . The new products presented at CES include the Cloud FlightTM S wireless gaming headset, Alloy Origins ™ RGB gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua mechanical switches, Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse, FURY Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad, as well as FURY DDR4 DIMM and DDR4 SODIMM impact memory modules. HyperX also revealed two new ChargePlay Clutch ™ solutions for easy charging and docking of Joy-Con ™ Switch controllers and mobile devices.

The new additions are coming off the heels of the main milestones in the HyperX market – with more than 10 million gaming headsets, one million gaming keyboards and 65 million memory modules delivered in 2019 – and a leading market share for PC compatible headsets according to the latest NPD data. Since the development of the first HyperX Cloud gaming headset in 2014, HyperX has produced 30 models of headsets, establishing itself as a leading brand of gaming headsets for PC and consoles and penetrating the lifestyle market with its range of Cloud headsets. MIX and a complete network of “We”. re ambassadors of the lifestyle brand All Gamers from different horizons – from Post Malone, a Grammy winner, to JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics.

“With an unwavering commitment to the” We are all gamers “philosophy, the HyperX CES range reflects our evolution in catering for passionate PC gamers to console gamers for mobile gamers and beyond,” said HyperX. “Whether it is participating in an online PC tournament or playing the latest title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or Xbox, the latest gaming peripherals and memory solutions from HyperX deliver the best in class to gamers so that we are taking HyperX to the next phase of growth. “

The latest HyperX product line adds new levels of comfort, convenience, customization and performance, designed to improve gameplay at all levels.

HyperX Cloud FlightTM S – Building on the success of Cloud Flight, Cloud Flight S is a wireless headset offering up to 30 hours1 of battery life and equipped with a Qi certified wireless charge autonomous. 2 Sporting a closed design with 90-degree rotatable earbuds, Cloud Flight S offers an immersive in-game audio experience with personalized 7.1 HyperX3 virtual surround sound and 50mm drivers broadcasting at 2.4 GHz. Cloud Flight S includes a detachable microphone with LED microphone cutoff indicator. The PC, PS4 ™ and PS4 ™ Pro compatible headset also comes with intuitive earphone controls to adjust the game and chat volume, which can be personalized using HyperX NGENUITY software.

– The Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is built using HyperX Aqua mechanical touch switches and includes RGB backlit keys for brighter lighting with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. The keyboard features an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finish for durability and stability, as well as a space-saving layout to maximize desk space for ultimate mouse movement. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable. Alloy Origins offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable lighting effects at the touch of a button.5 With built-in memory, users can save up to three Alloy Origins profiles for gaming on the go using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100% anti-ghosting and a complete overview of the N keys. HyperX Pulsefire Raid – Pulsefire Raid RGB is an ergonomic mouse designed for players who need additional buttons for the keyboard shortcut or to execute a variety of commands. Pulsefire Raid is designed for precise, smooth and responsive tracking, without acceleration, with 11 programmable buttons and a Pixart 3389 sensor for precision and speed with parameters up to 16,000 DPI. Native customizable DPI settings6 allow players to monitor settings with an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with 20M click reliability. Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY allows players to define macros, adjust DPI and customize RGB lighting effects.

– The FURY Ultra mouse pad includes a 360-degree RGB light ring and a light bar that can be personalized with HyperX NGENUITY software. The playing surface uses a micro-textured hard surface with a non-slip rubber base that provides performance, speed and stability. New HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB speeds – The FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB modules are economical and high performance upgrades for the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The FURY modules include Intel XMP Certified or XMP-ready profiles and are ready for AMD Ryzen. FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB will now be available in 3600 MHz and 3733 MHz frequency versions, 8 GB and 16 GB modules and kit capacities up to 64 GB.

HyperX ChargePlay ClutchTM for Nintendo Switch– The ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo SwitchTM includes a 6000 mAh battery and LED charge level indicators. The charging case offers detachable Joy-ConTM rubber grips and a kickstand for table-top play. The charging case offers a practical and secure docking station via a USB type C connector.

HyperX ChargePlay ClutchTM for mobile– The ChargePlay mobile clutch offers a secure docking system that will firmly tighten the mobile device and is equipped with textured rubber controller handles. The ChargePlay clutch is certified for Qi wireless charging and offers a removable 3000 mAh battery that doubles as a power bank with LED charge indicators and a USB port.

The new HyperX products will be presented and presented to CES at CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital Experience and in the HyperX demonstration suite at the Venetian Hotel (Tower Suite # 29-335), from January 6 to 9.