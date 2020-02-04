Hydrogen is a bad car fuel, but it is the perfect boat fuel

Image: Energy Observer Boatlopnik Because boats are also cars

There are problems inherent to hydrogen as a fuel for cars. It is incredibly expensive and energy-intensive to make, it is difficult to pressurize and transport, and the hydrogen fuel infrastructure is much less developed than charging the battery. A few car manufacturers, mainly Honda and Toyota, have hung their zero emission program on the hydrogen pole, but it is still a very small part of the car market. It is practically only viable in a small part of Southern California near the gas stations. As a car fuel, hydrogen sucks straight up.

However, Toyota and the Energy Observer prove that hydrogen is best served as a fuel for crossing the high seas. Toyota has adapted what it learned from the Mirai hydrogen experiment to the Energy Observer, a former racing catamaran that now travels the world preaching the gospel of maritime ZEVs.

The Energy Observer uses a pair of wind turbines and a wide range of photovoltaic solar cells to both propel the ship and provide power to the hydrogen-forming electrolysis process on board. Seawater is essentially zapped into its parts and the isolated hydrogen is collected to explode in the Toyota combustion engine generator. The process emits nothing but oxygen and water from the “outlet”.

The fuel is the ocean and the ocean is everywhere. It is free fuel.

In optimum conditions, the boat is fully powered by wind and sun. A rack of lithium cells on board keeps the thing running in cloudy or calm winds, and the Toyota fuel cell system takes over to produce the boat’s propulsive energy overnight.

This boat is a floating test bed for the future of water transport. I can already imagine a world in which this technology is scaled up enormously to feed huge cargo ships and fishing vessels.

Shipping and commercial fishing are responsible for nearly a billion tonnes of CO2 per year, or nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. I was recently in a marina and the fuel price said $ 5.02 per gallon of marine fuel, or $ 4.02 per gallon if you bought at least 100 gallons. First, this is why I would never own a boat, and second, wouldn’t it be great if your boat owners didn’t have to buy fuel at all? Especially with the domino effect that your boat no longer produces harmful emissions.

I am so jazzed up that this technology turns out to be viable in the hands of the Energy Observer crew, because this is exactly the kind of big thought that we have to commit ourselves to.

In fact, Japan has committed itself to provide its fishing industry with large-scale adjustment of hydrogen power. The Japanese government has committed itself to reducing emissions from the shipping sector by 15% by 2030, and this type of technology could reach it much faster.

