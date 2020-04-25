Hyde County extends ‘Stay at Home’ order, sets day for Ocracoke NRPO entry

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County Board of Commissioners is extending the remain at household get right until Could 22 and lifts the Ocracoke non-resident property proprietor entry limits on May well 11.

Hyde County, in session with key stakeholders and regional wellbeing suppliers, is starting to carry out plans to slowly take it easy the existing constraints even though however defending the safety of our neighborhood.

The first phase in this procedure is to begin permitting Ocracoke non-resident property homeowners again to the island.

The pursuing limitations will remain in place and will have to be followed:

Hyde County’s Continue to be at Residence Buy has been extended to Might 22.

If you are sick, remain household.

Mass gatherings are restricted to 10 or fewer people today.

Journey really should only be for critical needs.

Only have immediate get hold of with members of your immediate house.

All important vendors ought to adhere to the Governor’s Govt Purchase 131 and comply with constraints on the variety of folks allowed entry based mostly on sq. footage of area.

In addition to the higher than constraints, men and women are urged to don a mask or cloth face-covering in public settings the place other social distancing actions are tough to sustain (e.g., grocery merchants and pharmacies).

All non-resident residence homeowners really should provide their possess supplies to maintain themselves in their homes as much as probable which includes groceries, medication, paper goods and other essentials.

Selections with regards to customer accessibility to Hyde County will be tackled at a long run date to allow for the monitoring of source availability and the county’s capability to perform screening and get hold of tracing as needed.

Facts pertaining to entry to Mainland Hyde County can be identified at http://www.hydecountync.gov/mainland_covid-19_entry/index.php

Facts concerning entry to Ocracoke can be uncovered at http://www.hydecountync.gov/ocracoke-covid/index.php