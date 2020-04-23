Hy-Vee sees important enhance in acquire of hair and splendor products, providing 15% off sale on Friday & Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) — Hy-Vee, has announced it is seeing a sizeable maximize in the invest in of hair and splendor solutions across its far more than 265 shops following the temporary closure of many salons, barbershops and spas thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 condition.

Hy-Vee states Ssince mid-March, hair coloring, nail polish and nail treatment items have much more than doubled in sales at Hy-Vee.

As extra customers slash their hair at dwelling, the organization claims sales for hair trimmers have more than tripled due to the fact the conclusion of March. Additionally, demand for hair components has been on the rise due to the fact the beginning of April as clients seek out elastic bands to make masks.

Simply because of this buyer sample, Hy-Vee will be offering a 15% off beauty item sale Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.

The 15% off sale will also use to the selection of cosmetic models that Hy-Vee carries which includes Maybelline, CoverGirl, L’Oréal, e.l.f, Revlon, Sally Hansen and Neutrogena.

“We are continuing to see prevalent demand for hair and beauty products in our retailers as this pandemic progresses,” explained Darren Baty, Hy-Vee’s government vice president, main merchandising officer. “At Hy-Vee, our intention has usually been to be a easy a single-prevent store for our buyers. That mission has hardly ever been a lot more crucial than now, particularly as we serve these who don’t want to travel to several shops to select up their necessities.”

The corporation says other wellness and elegance merchandise that have viewed an maximize in gross sales incorporate entire body washes, lotions, facials, beard solutions, women’s shaving solutions, bar cleaning soap, tub bombs and bath salts.

Irrespective of bigger-than-regular need, the products and solutions are accessible for purchase at community Hy-Vee stores or through Hy-Vee Aisles Online.