Hutchinson perfect as Leafs blanco Islanders 3-0; Toronto on 10-game point streak | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Starting goalkeeper Frederik Andersen was the backbone of Toronto’s series, with a 6-0-1 record and .909 savings percentage, but head coach Sheldon Keefe chose to start Hutchinson instead.

It was Hutchinson’s third consecutive victory after a 4-1 win over Detroit on December 21 and a 5-4 overtime triumph in New Jersey on December 27, both part of the Toronto point streak. His personal win streak contrasts sharply with six losses to start the season with a .876 savings percentage.

“It’s kind of resetting and knowing that you can’t change anything that happened earlier in the season,” said Hutchinson about his recent success. “I have been able to come to the ice rink positively every day.

“Even if I don’t play, enjoy the victories, enjoy the success that other boys have.”

Keefe acknowledged that it was a risk to start a backup goal against a strong team like New York, but it was necessary to let Andersen rest for the all-star break.

“We created a little extra setback for our team today, of course by giving Freddie the day off and deploying Hutch,” said Keefe, who informed Hutchinson of his decision on Friday. “That raises the team’s awareness a little and creates some extra challenge in terms of not having Freddie – who has been so great for us – and then Hutch, trying to find his way.

“He clearly did that today.”

Semyon Varlamov stopped 20-of-22 shots that he faced for the islanders (25-12-3).

After a scoreless first period, Hutchinson stepped up in the second, faced with 16 shots. In the ninth minute of that period, he saved a high-role role glove on Josh Bailey, fell into the butterfly, but pulled the puck out of the sky.

Toronto broke the 0-0 tie at 13:25 of the period when Kasperi Kapanen pushed the puck through the legs of New York defender Noah Dobson and then backed a pass to Engvall, who skated in the slot and was in a perfect position to turn shoot at Varlamov.

Matthews added 2:42 later, Varlamov being screened when Mitch Marner sent in a long pass that quickly turned the center of Maple Leafs to defeat the goalkeeper of the islanders.

The islanders remained busy – including a power play with 2:50 left in the second – but Hutchinson held out.

Hutchinson’s impressive start continued at 1:29 in the third period, blocking an Anders Lee wrist, kicking the rebound with his pad, and then smothering his glove.

Song of “Hutchy” and “Let’s go Hutch!” Rained on Hutchinson from the sections directly behind him in the bottom bowl of Scotiabank Arena after he saved another smart glove on Dobson with 11:43 left over to play.

“Are you frustrated? You’re a little bit because you know you’ve played a solid game, “said Headers Barry Trotz of Islanders. “If you bury a few of those chances, you’ll leave here with a point or a win.”

Hyman added an empty goal to play 2:08. After defender Justin Holl dug the puck from the board behind the Toronto goal, he passed to Matthews, who sent it to Marner, who in turn found a straightening Hyman.

Notes: Wounded Maples forward Andreas Johnsson (leg) and Trevor Moore (shoulder) both wore contactless jerseys but participated in the morning skate on Saturday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2020.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press