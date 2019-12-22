Hutchinson and Maple Leafs defeat Red Wings – Toronto

Loading...

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally won without the services of Frederik Andersen.

Michael Hutchinson scored 29 saves, while Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews both scored two goals when Toronto beat Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday for the fourth consecutive time.

The 29-year-old Hutchinson celebrated a standing ovation in the Scotiabank Arena as the last seconds of his first NHL victory passed since January 10 last season.

"It was a special moment. Obviously I haven't had any results this year, so it was nice to have a win in the column and hear that the fans support you, ”said Hutchinson, who scored 4.55 goals against the average and 0: 5 started. Save 876 percent in six starts.

Andersen, who was a workhorse for Toronto (19-14-4) and leads the NHL in victories, is 18-8-3 with 2.52 GAA and 0.919 percent in 29 games.

"I was on the bench and watched Freddy make real savings. I tried not to think things over," said Hutchinson. "I feel in a good headroom right now and feel relaxed."

Jonathan Bernier started on the net for Detroit (9-25-3) and stopped the only three shots he faced. Bernier lasted less than seven minutes before breaking out with an injury to his lower body, which Wings coach Jeff Blashill described as a "painful groin area" and which disturbed Netminder's warm-up.

Calvin Pickard came in relief and made 16 saves for the loss.

Toronto, who played the second game of a duel on the street after a 6-3 win over Rangers on Friday, started slowly and was sloppy through the opening 10 minutes before the end.

If it hadn't been for Hutchinson, who had stopped two Dylan Larkin runaways early, the Leafs could easily have lagged behind instead of going into the first break without a hit.

Hutchinson was back when needed early in the second.

First he stopped Andreas Athanasiou on another runaway chance as his teammates seemed like a tired group in the first 40 minutes. Then he used a blocker against Larkin, who was shooting down the wing.

"You have a chance, but if one of them plays another game tonight, that's the frustrating part for me," said Larkin, whose club has lost 15 of their last 17 games.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe added: "We got the parades early, so of course we needed that."

Toronto ended the game 21:14 when the first goal of the game paused 2:50 for the second goal.

Hyman was torn down by a runaway by Mike Green, which resulted in a trip penalty. However, the video review found the loose puck ricocheted off Red Wings' back defender and crossed the goal line before Leaf's striker crashed into the net, negating the penalty and taking the Leafs 1-0 in the lead.

"I thought it would be a penalty when they called the trip," said Hyman.

Toronto seemed to find its energy for the third period when Keefe dropped William Nylander and put Mitch Marner on the wing with Hyman and Matthews.

Matthews doubled the lead by 2:18 to third place with a snapshot that beat Pickard with five holes, and Hyman added his second goal at 8:51 with a backhand over Pickard's glove.

Any chance that Detroit would stay close came out the window when Matthews ended a Marner pass outside the door at 1:39 p.m.

"I just had to mix it up, change the chemistry and try to trigger something," said Keefe.

"The Matthews line didn't have much to offer and I wanted to give them a chance to get started."

Detroit striker Anthony Mantha had to be helped off the ice in the final minutes after being thrown into the ice by Toronto defender Jake Muzzin near the sideboards at the end of the leafs. Mantha hit his head on the game and was left shaky.

Muzzin received a 10-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and a two-minute penalty for roughing. The Red Wings took advantage of the man's advantage to spoil Hutchinson's exclusion bid for a shot by Tyler Bertuzzi, who only stayed 1:44 in the game.

Mantha's teammates were upset with Muzzin's actions, and Athanasiou didn't seem to be taking revenge when he fined just 34 seconds before the end, causing the 25-year-old to drop Leafs Blue Liner Justin Holl's gloves.

"I think it's avoidable. I think the league really has to look at it," said Larkin of the muzzin game. "It can't be a wrestling move like this in our game … He pulls his legs out and it is dangerous, not a hockey game. "

Both Mantha and Bernier will miss Sunday's home game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to Blashill. The Carolina Hurricanes take place in Toronto on Monday.

This report was first published on December 21, 2019 by The Canadian Press.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

