“I don’t really know all the pros and cons [of the incident],” said Hussey, who worked as a star coach in his first season.

“I only know that Marcus really apologized, he was actually upset after the game. He spoke to Kane [Richardson] and it’s over now and we can hopefully continue.

“There are two alpha men trying to win for their respective teams. I thought it was good for the game, but [kidding] it probably went a little too far.

“It has probably been going on for a good four or five seasons,” said Hussey of a long history of field exchanges between the two, both of whom are close friends with Stars leg spinner Adam Zampa.

However, cricket Victoria later made a statement on Hussey’s behalf, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of Stoinis’ bow.

“I want to clarify the comments I made today,” said Hussey.

“While jokes are widespread on the field, this is not an excuse for offensive or derogatory comments or behaviors that clearly cross the border. We encourage our players to be competitive but above all fair, and Marcus is concerned about the consequences of his actions Accepted Saturday night. ” ,

“From a personal perspective as well as from the perspective of the stars as a whole, we are committed to an inclusive environment in which everyone in the community is treated with equality and respect.”

The stars return for training on Tuesday evening before their meeting with Sydney Thunder on Wednesday evening.