Husband Orson Bean van Alley Mills died

Alley Mills, who plays Pam Douglas on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), has lost her husband Orson Bean, who died on Friday.

Bean crossed the road on his way to the Ruskin Group Theater in Venice, California, when he was hit by two vehicles. Mills and Bean played the lead role in a play in the theater called Bad Habits.

Fans and co-stars were amazed by the news and sent her an outpouring of love at the weekend.

“Arms around Alley Mills today for her monumental loss …” tweeted John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester in B&B.

“If you’re lucky in life, you’ll meet one of those people who clearly operates on a different moral and intellectual level than the rest of us,” Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer, also posted on Twitter. “Orson was one of them, and you knew within a few seconds of shaking his hand. All my love for Alley Mills on this day of deep loss. “

Mills and Bean had been married since 1993. Bean was an experienced actor who played in theater productions, TV shows and films. He also played with his wife in two episodes of the B&B in 2016 and played a character named Howard.

Bean is grieving by Mills and his four children. He was 91 years old.

