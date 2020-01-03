Loading...

Husband of the well-known sports journalist speaks for the first time before the camera since his death

January 3, 2020

The husband of the well-known Louisiana sports journalist, Carley McCord, spoke on camera for the first time since his death. McCord died Saturday in a plane crash on the way to see LSU in the Peach Bowl. Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., son of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, said she continues to say that her death is not real. Ensminger said McCord was his best friend and that he still talks to her and asks her questions. "Help talk to her," he said. "I miss her."

The husband of the well-known Louisiana sports journalist, Carley McCord, spoke on camera for the first time since his death.

McCord died Saturday in a plane crash on the way to see LSU in the Peach Bowl.

Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., son of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, said she continues to say that her death is not real.

Ensminger said McCord was his best friend and that he still talks to her and asks her questions.

"Help talk to her," he said. "I miss her."

