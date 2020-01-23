Husband gets three years for knifing wife in 2017 SoHo parking melee

Det. Terri Jackson of London Police forensics investigates the scene of a stabbing for Goodwill on Horton Street in London, Ontario on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Free press file photo)

If the knife that came into Alexandra Reeves’ neck had gone an inch more in any direction, her life would have changed profoundly.

The wound she suffered from Hashim Peters’ hands more than two years ago lacked a large blood vessel. If it had not been missed, she could have bleed empty, had a stroke or had nerve damage that affected her swallowing, voice, shoulder, and facial movements.

After being stabbed on July 25, 2017 while breaking a fight in the Goodwill Industries parking lot, doctors at Victoria Hospital sent her for an emergency operation to tap the artery that carried blood to her face. She was in the hospital for a week.

She was lucky. A medical report, cited as evidence that Peters pleaded guilty for severe abuse on Wednesday, suggested that she had no long-term physical problems except a scar.

Peters was sentenced to three years on top of the time after the higher court Helen Rady accepted a joint conviction of the Crown and the defense.

Peters told the judge that he took full responsibility for what happened, that he was an eight-month-old son, and that he had used his medication for mental health and reacted excessively during a consensual fight.

Assistant crown attorney James Spangenberg told Rady that the daytime fight was really not about anything.

Reeves and her friend, James Dean Simmons, drove through the Goodwill parking lot from Simcoe Street to Horton Street when they met Peters, who was there with a friend.

After they passed, Reeves looked back and shouted at Peters for stabbing a friend of hers in her eyes. She called him a nasty name.

Peters started following the pair.

A guard in the Goodwill building, who heard shouts, ran outside and saw people arguing as they turned east on Horton Street. He heard Peters say, “Don’t be cowards, let’s do it here”, and tried to make Simmons fight him.

The two men started fighting, Simmons slapped Peters in the face and Reeves tried to step in between them and push Peters away.

Peters pulled a folding knife with a blue handle and stabbed Reeves in the neck. Simmons put pressure on the wound and tried to stop the bleeding.

Peters and his friend ran to Wellington Street, turned south and disappeared.

When the London police arrived minutes later, Reeves said that Peters had attacked her. Officers found him in 15 minutes and found the bloody knife in his pocket, Spangenberg said.

Interviewed by the police, Peters claimed that he acted in self-defense and went after Simmons, not Reeves, when he pulled the knife. He stung her when she came to him.

Reeves has not submitted a victim impact statement and was not in court for the conviction.

