An 82-year-old man accused of murdering his wife died in custody three months before his trial.

Ronald Mowbray allegedly stabbed Ann, 80, to death at their village home in February.

Ronald Mowbray, who was accused of stabbing his wife Ann, died 3 months before his trial.

A post-mortem found he had been stabbed repeatedly.

Mowbray, who was captured at home in Studley, Warks, was held in custody.

He fell ill in prison before his defense trial in the Warwick crown court.

He is scheduled to stand trial in July.

Peter Grieves-Smith, the prosecutor, said Mowbray was transferred to the hospital wing.

He died on April 1 after his health “declined rapidly”.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said, “I was told by the coroner that he had died miserably.”

He asked the prosecutor about the cause of death and was told that it had not been “convincing”.

Retirees fell ill in prison and were transferred to a hospital wing where their health 'quickly declined'.

