Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour: Williams returns to speed

Justin Williams is officially back at the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a $ 700,000 year contract to change his old club for the rest of the season.

Williams, 38, spent the last two seasons with the Hurricanes – his second stint at the club after making a major contribution during their 2006 Stanley Cup championship run – and chose to take some time off last summer to think about his future.

During his hockey break, Hurricane’s head coach Rod Brind’Amour believed his former captain would be on the ice in Carolina one day.

“Yes, probably,” he told the Hockey Central panel when asked if he had guessed that Williams would eventually get the itch to return. “We talked a lot all year round, Justin and I. Especially in the summer, when he initially wanted to have some time out. I think I could almost guess that he was coming back, it was just a matter of timing – when he felt it was time to go into it again. So I think we had more conversations in recent weeks and you could see that it was just a matter of closing a deal that he would come back. Now he is here. “

Williams, triple Stanley Cup champion and noted: “Mr. Game-difference maker of Game 7, registered 53 points last season to help Carolina to lead his first play-off appearance since 2009 and was re-pairing in the post-season. He earned seven points in 15 games during the exciting run from the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final, and the hope is that he will be ready for an even longer play-off run this spring.

While he is back at the organization, there is no set timeline for his return to the line-up.

“The simple answer is that we are just bringing it up to speed,” Brind’Amour said. “I treat it as if he is showing day one of training camp and you need a few weeks here to just acclimatize and be informed of his condition.

“I know he skated and does all of that, but there is another level to go to,” he continued. “If he feels comfortable to play – and of course if we think he’s ready to go in, we’ll throw him in.

“I think it’s just a matter of waiting.”