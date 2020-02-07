Huntsman mentions Provo mayor as his running mate in the governor’s race

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., who was looking for a third term as Governor of Utah, announced Friday that Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is his choice for lieutenant governor.

“I am 100%,” said Kaufusi, who was elected Provo’s first female mayor in 2017, in an announcement video tweeted by Huntsman on Friday morning. “We do this to win it.”

Huntsman called her “a remarkable person.” When I first met her, I knew she would be a great leader for this great state of ours. She is already a historical figure and a great mayor of Provo, “before introducing Kaufusi as his running mate.

He was first elected governor in 2004, with nu-Gov. Gary Herbert as his running mate. Herbert became governor in 2005, after Huntsman resigned after winning a second term to become a US ambassador to China under the then President Barack Obama.

Herbert is no longer looking for re-election after more than ten years in office. There are six Republicans in the race – Huntsman, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Utah GOP president Thomas Wright, Salt Lake County councilor, Aimee Winder Newton, former Utah House speaker Greg Hughes and businessman Jeff Burningham.

Wright was the first candidate to name his running mate and chose the American Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah. Bishop, who had already said he would not flee Congress again, considered making his own bid for the governor before joining the Wright ticket.