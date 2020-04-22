Hunting Back again At Feminine Strawweight Division

The UFC’s strawweight division might be the smallest, but it packs rather the punch more than the decade led by Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk received the belt in 2015 and held it for nearly 1,000 days, earning five title defenses all through that time.

It all started with Carla Esparza, who completed out The Top Fighter 20 with the title after besting Rose Namajunas.

Of course, Namajunas would return and earn it a few a long time afterwards.

Above the past 12 months, the two Jessica Andrade and Zhang Weili have climbed to the top rated of the mountain and claimed the belt, with Weili the recent champion.

Zhang Weili

In her home place of China on August 31, 2019, Zhang Weili shocked Jessica Andrade, ending her reign after just 112 days and professing the title.

Weili was a force on that night, delighting the Shenzhen crowd with her functionality.

She went on to protect the title against previous champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 in March of this calendar year. Weili has held the title for in excess of 220 times.