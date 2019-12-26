Hunting applications open in Wyoming on January 2

Loading...

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – Applications to hunt six species of big game from Wyoming and wild turkey will open on January 2.

"Starting at 8 am, resident and non-resident hunters can start submitting elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goats," said Wyoming Game and Fish Department. "The first deadline is January 31 for resident and non-resident elk and spring turkeys."

"Non-resident elk hunters should also be aware of a significant change in the draw date from 2020. The period of application for non-resident elk remains from January 2 to 31. However, applicants have until May 8 to modify or withdraw their application. The results of the draw will be published the third week of May. The change aims to give more information to candidates before the draw. "

Game and fish will not release provisional season information for all species except moose, sheep and mountain goats from 2020.

"Instead, hunters can reference the 2019 rules and archery season dates on the Hunter Planner," said the department. "Information about the final season will be released on May 1, with time for hunters to make changes or withdraw their requests."

Game and Fish says that all requests must be submitted online.