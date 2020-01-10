Hunters warned about placing trophies on social media paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Minter further said that Facebook hunting posts could draw attention, discussion and misinformation toward legitimate hunters and among people who might not consider what they see.

“Part of [call-out culture] is an animal that is represented as a trophy. That gets attention and it’s not always good attention, “he said.

Dr. Alec Couros, professor of educational technology and media at the University of Regina, told meadowlakeNOW such images cause a mixed response from both animal activists and hunting enthusiasts.

“People can do you very quickly, which means they can find your information and easily find your workplace or location,” Couros said. “When you are in the photo, you are seen as complicit in the action. You cannot judge everyone’s perspective. By putting something online, you design a certain moment that comes back to you and the rest of your identity. If you doesn’t even see it in the photo, it can be taken out of context and influence someone’s identity for the rest of his life. “

Couros often warns his students to be aware of what is posted online individually.

“In terms of privacy, information is often shared in a photo. EXIF data that provide location, for example, depending on where the photo was obtained. Some sites erase that data, but the photo can tell a lot about where a person is, “he said.

A viral photo can lead to an increased risk.

“There is something to lose by being faint online, but if you choose a side or stand up for someone, you run the risk of a crowd turning on you or your privacy being violated,” he said.

“In the end there are mixed visions of the hunt, but when you start to look at it, the bravery that comes with taking out an animal that does its own business, that is the line where people venture frankly online when it comes to rights of animals.”

