Hunter kills mountain lion after allegedly killing dog in Idaho

CASPER, Wyo. – A hunter killed an adult male mountain lion after the animal allegedly attacked and partially consumed a domestic dog in a residence a few miles south of Cascade, Idaho.

The attack occurred late Friday, January 3, according to Evin Oneale, head of Idaho Fish and Game’s regional communications division.

“The next morning, a neighbor who alerted the house owner and called the sheriff’s office in Valley County found remnants of the shepherd mix behind the owner’s apartment,” added Oneale. “Fish and game keepers Marshall Haynes and Chris Rowley, along with a hound and local hunter, responded to the incident with a valid day for mountain lions.”

“At the beginning of the investigation, a lion was scared out of a day bed near the cached dog. The hunting dogs quickly drove the lion, who was then killed by the hunter. “

Fish and game officials examined the mountain lion in the field and found that there was “nothing unusual”. They saw porcupine feathers in the mountain lion’s muzzle, but Oneale says mountain lions often target porcupines as prey.

“The incident occurred just a few days after a dog was attacked and killed by a lion on New Year’s Eve in a residence on Callendar Road east of Highway 55,” added Oneale. “This house is about a mile from the January 3 attack site, and the lion or lions responsible for this attack have never been found. It is unclear whether the two attacks were carried out by the same lion. “

“Mountain lions are widespread on the timbered edges of the Long Valley, but are rarely seen. They are content to live their lives in the shade and generally avoid people. In the rare case that a lion chooses pets as a food source, the risk to human safety is increased, a situation that Idaho Fish and Game takes very seriously. “

Idaho Fish and Game provides more information about mountain lions: