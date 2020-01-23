Hunter earns all-time status when he approaches 800 coaching wins

There was one rule in Dick Hunter’s home during junior world time.

Stay still during the game.

“He has an old TV and the volume is not going very high,” Knights assistant Dylan Hunter said about his grandfather’s farm near Petrolia. “So if he can’t hear it, boys are kicked out. We have a number of people with an outside voice in our family. It’s a tradition. Let’s get together and watch.

“But a few guys were kicked out.”

Dale Hunter, Dick’s son, loves that story.

That tournament meant a lot to the passionate hockey plan and there have been huge praise and setbacks for the London coach since Canada was led to that captivating gold medal in the Czech Republic. There was even, unbelievably, a standing ovation during his recent visit to Sault Ste. Marie, whom he and the knights generally hate.

But apart from the occasional grin, it becomes old history.

Head coach of Canada Dale Hunter reacts to a penalty call during action of the third period against the United States at the Junior Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Hunter was able to win his 800th OHL game on Thursday, January 23. as his London Knights beat the Windsor Express in Windsor. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)

“It’s in season, you’re busy, so you have to focus on this (OHL season),” Dale said. “You have to keep going and keep it in your memory. It’s a great memory, but now you have to worry about this team here. “

The knights noticed that approach as soon as he returned from the long-awaited international assignment.

Hunter has them in the middle of the fight in the busy and competitive Western Conference rankings.

And if they win on Thursday in Windsor, he will further strengthen his coaching legacy by becoming only the third man to win 800 wins behind an OHL bank.

Only Brian Kilrea and the late Bert Templeton are ahead of him.

“Dale has meant a lot to this franchise,” said London veteran Liam Foudy, a Blue Jackets first-rounder and vital member of his Canadian team. “There’s a reason he’s going to get 800. All the boys love him. This will be a big milestone for him, even if he won’t admit it. We’ll be happy to see him.”

Every puck fan older than 20 knows that Kilrea is considered the greatest coach in the great June history.

He was associated with the Ottawa 67’s for 35 years and his record of 1,193 wins was apparently unbeatable. He was also admitted to the Hockey Hall of Fame when he had six years left in his career and the Canadian Hockey League’s top coach award was named after him.

“He and my father were friends for years,” Dale van Kilrea said. “My father went looking for Brantford and they would hang out together. Sometimes he made an Ottawa trip and went to Killer.

“He (Kilrea) was a good coach. He knew how to motivate the children and was ahead of his time in strategy. He was a thorough coach and if you went against him, you had to be ready to play. “

That is exactly what is being said about Hunter.

If you are not sharp, he will bury you in the coaching battle.

London Knights coach Dale Hunter (free press file photo)

“(Colleague assistant Rick Steadman) and I are always blown away,” said Dylan Hunter, Dale’s son. “We will sit with him and he will watch a match half and suddenly he says:” have you seen that? “And we watched carefully and didn’t get it. He has watched so many games over the years, he can see when there is a malfunction and what immediately led to it. It’s pretty funny.”

Small moments such as those that contributed to a serious attack on the record books and some debate now about the greatest junior hockey coach.

Hunter has led the knights to two Memorial Cup titles and three OHL titles – the same as Kilrea and one more than Templeton. His team has achieved an average of no less than 45 victories per season and this is his 19th year at the helm, also when he left in 2011 to lead the Washington Capitals to a competition that was shy of a berth in the Eastern Conference final.

He will reach the 800-win mark before Kilrea and Templeton did so and his winning percentage of .697 rises above everyone except former Erie coach Kris Knoblauch, who spent five years with the Otters before jumping to professional ranks.

Hunter needs two good seasons to find Templeton for second place in total wins and should reach 1,000 wins through his 23rd campaign. However, passing Kilrea depends on his commitment to the job.

He will have to stay with the knights for about eight years. He turns 60 in July (Kilrea stayed there until the age of 73).

“Dale continues to win,” Foudy said, “and hopefully he will catch him someday.”

He is of course helped by an OHL rule that gives the permanent coach of a team the wins, even when he is not there. So, Dylan Hunter, Steadman and associated GM Rob Simpson get great assists for the games that the knights won when Dale was on the national junior team.

London Knights coach Dale Hunter (free press file photo)

“We’ve all learned a lot there,” Dylan said. “Maybe you don’t have your big weapons like (Connor) McMichael for the powerful game, but you try to find things to work. It’s nice if it’s your own decision. You brainstorm and if it works, great, and if it doesn’t work, you just say, well, that didn’t work and went on.

“I’ve always tried to be honest with our boys. Such are Mark (GM Mark Hunter) and dad. They are very honest and you don’t have to worry about saying the wrong thing.

“Make sure you tell them what you are thinking about. Some guys (respond poorly), but you have to work through it.

“It’s better than coating it with sugar.”

And no matter how many victories he achieves, his father always succeeds.

Every milestone – 500, 600, 700 – he has said it is the product of great players.

“That’s how we grew up,” Dylan said. “It’s just about the London Knights and win as much as you can. Like our conference, every game is great. It can be one of those years where one win makes the difference.”

When it is so tight, it never hurts to have an all-timer behind the couch.

Dale Hunter has been on quite good heating lately.

rpyette@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

Knight watch

Thursday: in Windsor, 7:05 pm Spitfires won 6-3 during the London visit to the WFCU Center on December 15.

Friday: vs. Hamilton, 7:30 PM Connor McMichael’s hat trick highlighted a 7-3 win in the Steel City on September 28.

Sunday: vs. Guelph, 2:00 PM The Storm have lost seven times and goalkeeper Nico Daws is sick.

TOP THREE

(The best coaches of OHL of all time, because Dale Hunter is on the eve of the milestone of 800 wins)

Brian Kilrea (Ottawa): 32 years, 2,156 games, 1,193-771-153-39 (wins-losses-draw-extensions / shootout-losses), .598 winning%

Bert Templeton (Hamilton, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie): 26 years, 1,735 games, 907-670-148-10, .568 winning%

Dale Hunter (London): 19 years, 1,206 games, 799-322-17-68, .697 winning%