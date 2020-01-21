Hunter Biden has reportedly exceeded a deadline for handing over financial resources in his child support case – and now has to appear before the Arkansas court next week and explain why he shouldn’t be despised, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son missed the January 16 deadline to allow a discovery, including financial information, in the case of a former stripper with whom he has a 17-month-old man.

The lawyers of 28-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts, who, as The Post announced exclusively in November, was a stripper at a club in Washington, DC that Biden had once visited, said he had a range of discovery materials, including his phone number , not filed, address and address of his 32-year-old wife Melissa Cohen Biden, with whom he is expecting his fifth child.

He also reportedly failed to submit a copy of his 2017 and 2018 tax returns, a list of companies he owns, a list of all of his sources of income, and other financial documents.

The 49-year-old Biden must appear before the Independence County Circuit Court on January 29 and “if necessary explain why he should not be despised for one of the alleged violations of this court’s orders,” ordered Judge Holly Meyer.

Biden missed two earlier court appointments.

Earlier this month, judge Biden officially declared “biological and legal father” of Roberts’ baby and ordered that he be officially noted as the father on the child’s birth certificate.

Biden initially denied paternity until a DNA test showed that he was the baby’s father, according to court records.

The parents are now fighting over the maintenance of the children.

“The accused continues to pretend that he has no respect for this court and its orders … or its child’s need for support,” wrote Ronbert’s lawyers.

The judge asked Biden’s lawyer for an order to protect the client’s financial situation.

Biden’s lawyer, Brett Langdon, did not immediately respond to an email, but previously informed The Post that he would not comment on any pending cases.

,