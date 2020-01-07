Hunter Biden is the father of a child with an ex-stripper

Loading...

Hunter Biden is officially registered as the father in the birth certificate of the 17-month-old father, whom he produced with an ex-stripper, the judge decided in his maintenance procedure imposed on Tuesday.

Judge Holly Meyer officially declared the 49-year-old Biden the “biological and legal father” of Lunden Alexis Roberts’ baby, who was born in August 2018.

“The Arkansas Department of Health will issue a new or replaced birth certificate listing Lunden Alexis Roberts as a mother and Robert Hunter Biden as a father,” Meyer wrote in her decision filed with the Independence County Circuit Court.

DNA test results showed “with almost scientific certainty” that Biden had conceived the child, Meyer stated.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son initially denied paternity until a DNA test showed that he was the baby’s father, according to court records.

The child was previously referred to in court records as “Baby Doe”, but was identified by the initials “NJR” in Meyer’s order.

In a separate order, the judge gave “primary custody” to his mother, who, as the Post announced exclusively in November, a stripper at a club in Washington, DC that Biden once visited.

Biden “should have a visit with the child, as agreed between the parties,” wrote Meyer.

The Californian is currently expecting his fifth child with 32-year-old Melissa Cohen Biden. He has three other children with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.

Biden and Roberts, 28, are expected to go to court on January 29 for a court hearing. A second court hearing is scheduled for March 13.