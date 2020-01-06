Hunter Biden: Child support hearing postponed

Loading...

Hunter Biden had a break on Monday when a judge postponed a hearing in his maintenance proceedings until the end of the month.

Biden’s baby mom, ex-stripper Lunden Roberts, had urged the former vice president’s son to be tried before the Arkansas court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Biden claimed that he had not announced the hearing in good time to be able to attend.

Judge Holly Meyer, in a decision issued shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday said she would approve Biden’s request to postpone the hearing until 9:30 am on January 29 so that he could be present in person.

“The purpose of the hearing is to regulate temporary maintenance payments for underage children and other matters,” the judge wrote, referring to Robert’s 17-month-old child.

A second pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 13, “to clarify issues of discovery that are still open at this time,” added the judge.

Biden denied paternity until a DNA from court records showed he was the baby’s father.

28-year-old Roberts, in search of financial support for Biden, is demanding documents, including documents from his controversial work for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, of a lucrative agreement that triggered the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Meanwhile, a new file in Roberts’ case on Monday showed that Biden’s pipe whistle past could come back to pursue him in the maintenance case.