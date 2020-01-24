Hunter achieves 800 wins while Knights fly over Spitfires

Hunter wins 800 victories while knights hover over Spitfires The London free press

WINDSOR – It was perhaps a wasted attempt on the part of London Knights defender Kirill Steklov. While the buzzer sounded, Steklov dutifully followed the gamepuck of London’s 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires for a season-high crowd of 5,866 at the WFCU Center on Thursday. It was the fourth consecutive win in London, but more importantly, the 800th win in Ontario Hockey League for head coach Dale Hunter. Despite Steklov’s efforts, however, it is hard to imagine that 59-year-old Hunter would find a special place on his cloak as well as his previous 799. It is even more likely that Hunter’s attention had already focused on Hamilton Bulldogs, who faces the knights in Budweiser Gardens on Friday evening. Only Brian Kilrea (1,193) and the late Bert Templeton (907) achieve more OHL coaching gains than Hunter. “(800 wins is) an achievement,” Hunter said. “I have had many good players who have won the victories for me, so it’s a good thing.” As far as milestone game pucks are concerned, Hunter usually said trainers collect them “and put them in a plaque. They’re somewhere nearby.” London was opportunistic in eliminating the young Spitfires, who are number 9 in the Canadian ranking Hockey League. {“_Id”: null, “type”: “gallery”, “shortcode_tag”: “snapgallery”, “shortcode”: “”, “content_id”: “716c6832-375e-4607-8b93-61cdecd75fa6 ″} The Knights had an answer for every Windsor threat, as London claimed the ninth victory in their last 10 games and with two points from the inactive Kitchener Rangers, they took first place in the Midwest division with a game in hand. “We are good.” Hunter said about his team. “It’s pretty good parity on our side, in our conference. So every game is a fight. You don’t know what will happen.” The Spitfires let the knights lock the first two minutes of the game in their own zone and London captain Alec Regula received a stumbling penalty early on, but Windsor couldn’t do anything to the man’s advantage and the visiting team quickly found his leg Nathan Dunkley took a lazy pass and found Hunter Skinner, whose point shot was off the bar Curtis Douglas tied the game for the Spitfires with a goal in his fourth consecutive game and sixth in six games, but Windsor couldn’t reach the break, even when Antonio Stranges rebounded from a Luke Evangelista shot attacked and buried it to turn the knights up 2-1 with another 3.6 seconds in the opening period. “(The Spitfires) started well and then we got some timely targets,” Hunter said. “(Die ) with still four seconds, that always hurts. We happened the other way around. It puts a little back in the dressing room. That was a big goal for us. ”The veteran experience of London became apparent again early in the second period with the Spitfires during the power play. Evangelista forced a turnover at the Windsor end and the knights just played a long pass on the ice rink. The Spitfires were never able to regain possession and Evangelista found Jason Wilms in the faceoff circle and pushed the London lead to 3-1. Will Cuylle got the Spitfires back within a goal, but the Knights answered three minutes later with Evangeslista burying a puck from a clamber in the fold with less than two minutes to play in the period. Just 21 seconds later, Nathan Dunkley found out about the Windsor defense and defeated Kari Piiroinen to raise London by 5-2 after 40 minutes. Rookie Xavier Medina replaced Piiroinen to start the third period, but the action did not lead to a rally for the Spitfires, who split four games with the Knights this season. Jonathan Gruden in London pushed the London lead to four goals before Daniel D’Amico’s late power-play goal for Windsor closed the score. jpparker@postmedia.com twitter.com/winstarparker