Hundreds of students take part in protests against climate change in Dublin

Hundreds of secondary school students have protested against climate change in downtown Dublin.

It went ahead, despite the health and safety concerns of Gardaí.

Friday’s protests for the future were supported by climate activist Greta Thunberg and former President Mary Robinson.

In a message on Twitter, she said: “It is very important that children can protest for their future on Friday, especially because they cannot vote – and they want to draw attention to the importance of the climate crisis.

“And you’re never too young to protest: the right to freedom of expression is a right at every stage.”

Mary Robinson issues a support message for us after Gardaí refused to support our strike tomorrow.

Thanks a lot! 🙏💚 @ TheElders @ GretaThunberg @ Fridays4future pic.twitter.com/hWLkjaPThu

– Friday for future Dublin (@SchoolStrikesIE) February 6, 2020

However, it was not without controversy.

The original plan was a demonstration that started at College Green in the city and led towards Leinster House.

🔈🌍🌿 Secondary school students are participating in a climate change protest near the Dail this afternoon @SchoolStrikesIE pic.twitter.com/Ko70BR8OhJ

– Stephen Murphy (@ Stephen_Murphy5) February 7, 2020

Gardaí, however, feared a possible swarm – and warned teachers They could be prosecuted if their students’ behavior got out of control.

In emails between Gardaí and the protestors, Gardaí said the proposed route was “highly dangerous” and claimed that school children had not been properly supervised in previous climate strike protests.

They said that anyone who takes a student out of school has a duty of care and could be prosecuted if the protest gets out of hand.

The march was then withdrawn for a protest in front of the Dáil.

Robyn and Gráinne (both 14) from Coolmine explained why they took part.

“I am here today because I want to change something and I think the government has to do something,” said Robyn.

“I have a feeling that the government can do so much more than it does – but they don’t seem to realize how big the problem can be,” added Gráinne.

Main picture via @theocmouze on Twitter