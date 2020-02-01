Hundreds of people were stuck at Sasquatch Mountain Resort because landslides cause road closures

AGGASIZ (NEWS 1130) – More than 500 people are trapped at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Aggasiz, after a landslide blocked a road on both sides of the hill.

Shelby Lim with the resort says they have more people there than usual, because a race was planned this weekend, but the event has since been canceled.

“We are currently waiting for a word back from the crews,” says Lim. “They have hired a Geotech to come in and assess the situation and stability for them to clear up the debris on the road in the middle of the road. There is (also) a cut down tree in the same place on the road. “

She adds while crews watch the landslide, but there is no word about how long the road will be blocked.

“We closed the mountain around 2.30 pm. (Friday) due to the extreme wind and rain. And I would say the landslide occurred around 9:30 am, “says Lim.

She adds that people staying in the village currently have no electricity, but the resort’s lodge does, and the cafeteria runs for people who want to grab some food.

‘They can roam around here and get a meal. We have around 100 employees who live on the hill. “