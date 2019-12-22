Hundreds of people are served the Christmas dinner by the Kelowna Gospel Mission – Okanagan

Loading...

It took 300 pounds of potatoes, 20 hams, 50 turkeys and time from staff and volunteers to host a successful Christmas dinner at the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

"We want to create a real family atmosphere where the food feels good, with the cake and the whipped cream and all the little additions like the cranberry sauce," said kitchen manager Mandy Phillips.

Phillips and her team served more than 800 traditional Christmas meals with all ingredients.

"It's a free meal and I can talk to all of these crazy people who are my friends," said customer Myrna.

"At the end of the day, I just saw my people enjoying themselves and eating together. I love to see that," said Phillips.

Randy Benson, executive director of the Kelowna Gospel Mission, said that the number of people who are expected to serve them speaks for community needs.

"Many people live from paycheck to paycheck and may not be able to afford a nice Christmas dinner like you and me. It gives them the opportunity to enjoy it," said Benson.

Food also gives volunteers the opportunity to give something back to their community during the holiday season.

"At this time of year we are sometimes so busy in our lives and come to the gospel mission that it is like family," said Volunteer David Short.

