Hundreds of packing containers of meals being distributed in Chelsea

Hundreds of boxes of foodstuff will be distributed Tuesday in Chelsea to assist all those strike tricky by the coronavirus disaster. A staff of volunteers started off packing the meals very last week. They’ll provide 500 of them a working day to COVID-19 sufferers. The procedure has been coordinated by the city of Chelsea. The Nationwide Guard is on the ground in the metropolis, helping efforts to get people today supplies with the help of MEMA and the Salvation Military. COVID-19 testing has also ramped in the space. No appointments or coverage is essential. It is built to test and incorporate the higher concentration of situations in the community.

