Hundreds of mourners are expected to bury dead siblings

Hundreds of mourners will gather in Sydney on Monday to bury three of the children who were killed by a suspected drunkard driver while getting ice.

The Abdallah siblings Sienna [8], Angelina [12] and Antony [13] died together with their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr at the crime scene in Oatlands in western Sydney.

They belonged to a group of six young people who were met with a babysitter on a walkway on Saturday, February 1. Another 11-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries, two other girls – 10 years and older 13 – suffered minor injuries.

The Abdallah siblings are buried on Monday morning in the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harris Park.

“We expect an overwhelming number of mourners to attend the celebration of Antonius, Angelina and the beautiful Sienna Abdallah,” the church wrote on Sunday evening.

Friends and family of children at a service in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AAP

The funeral service for the sibling’s cousin, Veronique, takes place on Tuesday morning in the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield.

29-year-old Samuel William Davidson was said to be three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he was driving with the children.

He has been charged with 20 crimes, including four homicides, and is expected to appear in court in April.

-with AAP