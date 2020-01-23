ARE ALREADY IN PLACE. PETER: SOME ROADS ARE STOPPED, OTHERS RESCUE. THIS ROUTE IS ALWAYS OPEN. THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF DPW WORKERS FROM ALL THROUGH THE STATE. WITH THE AMERICAN FLAG AND THESE TRUCKS AND IF YOU LOOK HERE THERE ARE MORE WORKERS AND IN THE STREET, HUNDREDS MORE. WE HAVE SEEN PEOPLE OF CITIES AND TOWNS LIKE WATERTOWN, NEWTON, WHALEN, BUT IT IS FOR THE 52 YEAR OLD TONY RUIZ FUNERAL PROCESSION. RUIZ WAS KILLED ON A ROAD SHOT IN LAWRENCE DURING LAWRENCE DPW WORK. RUIZ WAS NOT THE TARGET PLANNED FOR THIS SHOT. HE WORKED FOR LAWRENCE DPW FOR 20 YEARS O WH HE WAS KNOWN AS A JACK OF ALL TRADES. YOU CAN SEE THIS HUGE SHOW OF SUPPORT FROM THESE MEN AND WOMEN IN BRIGHT NEON. DPW WORKERS IN THE WHOLE STATE OF THE SAME WORK LINE. RUIZ LEAVES BEHIND A WIFE AND TWO CHILDREN. THE FUNERAL PROCESS

Hundreds of DPW teams on site for the funeral of a Lawrence worker

Updated: 12:42 PM EST Jan 23, 2020

Hundreds of Public Works employees from across the region attended the funeral of a Lawrence City worker who was shot dead last week. In addition to Lawrence, teams from Wayland, Newton, Natick, among others, Pleasant Valley Street lined with Methuen for a funeral procession to the church. Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, an employee of Lawrence’s Department of Public Works was making road repairs on January 15 when he was shot and killed. Sources at the time said that 5 Ruiz investigators were not the intended target. Ruiz worked for Lawrence DPW for 20 years where he was known as a “handyman”. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

