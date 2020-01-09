Hundreds of cars destroyed in a Norwegian garage

Loading...

Nearly 300 cars were reportedly destroyed when a garage at the Norwegian airport caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Bloomberg reports that the fire at the Stavanger Airport parking lot started around 3:30 p.m. Local police said they were initially informed that an electric car on the ground floor of the parking lot was on fire (although this was later refuted by reports suggesting that it was rather a diesel vehicle). In a short time, the fire spread, destroying hundreds of cars. Authorities were able to partially contain the fire at 9:30 p.m. local hour.

Avinor, the garage operator who manages the parking lot structure, issued a statement after the fire that it remained to be determined exactly how many cars had been destroyed. He said that the garage, which houses up to 3,000 vehicles, was almost full at the time of hell and that parts of the building collapsed under the intense heat.

Another fire: a hydrogen gas station explodes in Norway, Toyota and Hyundai stop FCV sales

“It is not clear how and when it is possible to clarify which cars are damaged and can no longer drive. It is unclear how and when it is possible to start removing cars that have not been damaged. It is likely to take some time before these points can be clarified and car owners can get information. “

While the police were initially informed that it was an electric vehicle which had started the fire, local media Dagbladet later discovered that it may have been more of a diesel car. older.

All flights from the airport were canceled on the day of the fire. Investigations are continuing.

#Norvege – Stavanger airport closed as well as the airspace due to the smoke from a spectacular fire in the parking lot. Hundreds of burned vehicles and passengers and customers of neighboring hotels were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/cMBDM4LkTi

– Ⓝ ⓂⒺⓃⒶ · ۰ • ● ○ (@Nws_MENA) January 7, 2020

A fire spread inside the parking lot of Sola airport today, part of the building collapsed, 300 cars were destroyed. The firefighters have been working for hours to take control. No one was injured, 1,700 people were evacuated.

Flight updates: https://t.co/akOZgGJzgi #stavanger https://t.co/bw1KJJIZ50 pic.twitter.com/DEEiYzKsfn

– Ellen Hagen 𓅃 (@northbird_ellen) January 7, 2020

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGA-oMGEwOo (/ integrated)