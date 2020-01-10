Hundreds of cackling vultures occupy the CBP radio tower in Texas

Loading...

It is one of the greatest ironies of fate that those who literally feed on the weak and the dying compete together against the weakest people in oppressive society. Yet hundreds of literal vultures are currently occupying a customs and border guard tower in southern Texas.

Quartz reports, who got his hands on a particularly beautiful CBP information request. It appears that 300 vultures – yes, three hundred – have decided to call a radio tower in Kingsville, Texas their home. CBP, which operates the tower, is looking for “network solutions” that could prevent more vultures from nesting there.

You see, the vultures shit and vomit all over the CBP staff and the equipment below.

“Feces mixed with urine are found on all of these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower

where workers are in contact with it, as well as in areas below it, “says the RFI.

And, according to a CBP spokesman who spoke to Quartz, that’s not all.

“There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, which creates a terrible and dangerous situation for those affected.”

Look at her.

Do her thing.

Customs and Border Protection, an agency of the Ministry of Internal Security, has recently released news for reasons that are more shitty than bird droppings. In particular, the agency separated children from their families on the U.S. border and, to make matters worse, lost track of many of them. Oh, and then there’s the racist Facebook group and the fact that conditions in CBP detention centers have been described as inhumane.

Meanwhile, CBP is concentrating on its network.

“The contractor must install a network that is specially designed for the control and deterrence of large birds (vultures) on the cable perimeter frame and on the supports,” says the RFI. “The network is secured in such a way that no kind of bird can find out.”

SEE ALSO: Racist Border Patrol’s Facebook group confirms all of your worst suspicions

We hope that the literal vultures can stand it.

