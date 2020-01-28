Hundreds of Amazon employees break company policies to publicize their climate practices

Amazon employees are listening.

On Sunday, Amazon employees spoke about the company’s climate policy in a post on medium organized by the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice group. 357 employees commented individually on the company’s climate practices.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that Amazon, in fall 2019, had warned at least two employees who had commented on the company’s environmental practices, citing the company’s external communications guidelines, that additional comments could result in their termination of their employment.

According to the Washington Post, Amazon updated its communications policy one day after plans to participate in the global climate strike in September 2019 that were emailed to Amazon employees. The updated policy required a “business justification” for external communications, which could take up to two weeks to be approved.

This makes the recent move by Amazon employees particularly risky. Despite the risk, some employees consider it their duty to comment.

In a press release from Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, Sarah Tracy, a software development engineer who was also quoted in the post, said: “As Amazon employees, we are responsible not only for the success of the company but also for its impact. It is our moral Responsibility to speak out and changes in communications policy are preventing us from meeting that responsibility. Now is not the time to silence employees, especially when the climate crisis poses an unprecedented threat to humanity. ”

Paul Johnston, a former Amazon employee, left the company “largely because Amazon did not take significant climate action,” the press release said. “As an employee, when I raised concerns about climate change … I found very little support for change and the usual PR lines about how seriously Amazon takes the problem,” said Johnston. “Nothing changed until the employees spoke up.”

Of the 357 citations in the medium publication, some point to Amazon’s association with fossil fuel companies: While Amazon has published a climate protection promise that obliges the company to be “net CO2-free” by 2040, the company works continue with oil and gas companies.

“The science of climate change is clear,” said Amelia Graham-McCann, a senior business analyst at Amazon, in the post. “Amazon can’t believe it continues to help the oil and gas industry extract fossil fuels while silencing the people who speak up.”

Justin Wang, a software development engineer at Amazon, reiterated the assessment, saying, “I work with incredible people on Amazon every day on great projects, but knowing that Amazon works with the oil and gas industry despite its climate puts a strain on my promise. We have to be climate leaders, not delays. ”

The latest measure reinforces the increasing pressure that Amazon employees are already exerting on the company to take more drastic measures to protect the climate: In April last year, more than 8,7000 Amazon employees signed an open letter to Jeff Bezos asking for a significant tightening of the Climate protection measures requested by the company. Last September, more than 900 employees committed to quit their jobs to support global climate protection strikes. According to Wired, this was the first time in Amazon’s 25-year history that employees had taken part in a strike.

In a statement emailed to Mashable, a spokesman for Amazon commented on the recently published post: “All employees are welcome to constructively engage with one of the many teams within Amazon that are allowed to deal with sustainability and other issues not publicly disparage or misrepresent the company or the hard work of their peers who develop solutions to these difficult problems. “

When asked about the employment status of those who contributed to the Medium Post, Amazon said it wasn’t sharing anything at the time.