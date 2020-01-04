Hundreds line up to remember a 13-year-old girl killed in an accident

Loading...

Hundreds of people lined up on Friday night to pay their respects to a 13-year-old girl who died Sunday morning in an accident involving a driver who allegedly told police she was intoxicated. Claire Zisserson, a student at Plymouth Rising Tide Charter School, died as a result of the accident. Visiting services for her took place on Friday from 4 p.m. at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Life Funeral Home in Plymouth. His family plans to hold a private memorial service. A GoFundMe page in his honor has raised over $ 80,000. Gregory Goodsell, 31, was supposedly driving his company's truck at high speed before the accident. Police said Goodsell admitted that he was leaving a company Christmas party and had been drinking and using cocaine before the accident. In addition to killing Zisserson, the accident seriously injured Kendall Zemotel, 13, and an adult driver. , a police officer testified that he heard Goodsell say: “I know I shouldn't have been driving. I drank too much. I'm very sorry. "Goodsell's employer, Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc., issued a statement that said:" The employee involved in the car accident violated several company policies, including repeated unauthorized use of a vehicle from the company for personal use during non-business hours on the night of December 28 and possession of alcohol in the vehicle. "Hi-Way Safety Systems has contracts with MassDOT for highway projects throughout the state, although the company's prequalification certificate was revoked on Friday. As a result of that decision, Hi-Way Safety Systems will not be allowed to bid for a new job or work as a subcontractor in applicable state jobs.

