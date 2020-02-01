Hundreds gather in Lowell for the funeral of the fallen police officer

Hundreds of police officers from around the country gathered in Massachusetts to honor a fallen Virginia police officer. A funeral service for Newport News police officer Katie Thyne was held Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. 24, Hyne, was born in Lowell and brought her through early childhood in Dracut. Her family later moved to Hudson, New Hampshire, where she attended the Alvirne High School. She was a member of Alvirne’s junior ROTC program and joined the US Navy after completing high school in 2013. Thyne served in the navy for five years, entered the Navy reserves in 2018. She then became an officer in the Newport News Police Department. The rookie was killed during a traffic jam last week. “Her brother spoke and said many nice words about her and just remembered things about childhood and things about her that were special to him,” said Lisa Toohey, a family friend. “I think that meant a lot to everyone. I know it touched my heart.” Thyne is survived by a fiancé, a 2-year-old daughter, her mother, three brothers and various other officers. A memorial fund has been established to help support her daughter, Raegan. Click here for more information.

