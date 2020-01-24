BAGHDAD – Hundreds of supporters of an influential, radical Shiite clergyman gathered in central Baghdad on Friday to demand that American troops leave the country amid increased tensions after an American drone attack an Iranian general in the Iraqi capital earlier this month killed.

Since the middle of the morning on the Islamic prayer day, loudspeakers have shot “No, not America!” On a central square in the Iraqi capital. A child held up a poster with the text: “Death to America. Death to Israel. “

Roads and bridges leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government, and the home of various foreign embassies, including the US embassy, ​​were blocked by concrete barriers. Iraqi security forces kept watch and blocked access to the gates of the zone.

There was a heavy security presence when the protesters, mostly from the capital but also from the southern provinces of Iraq, walked on foot to a gathering point in the Jadriya district of Baghdad, waving Iraqi flags and wearing symbolic white shrouds.

Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the most seats in the May 2018 parliamentary elections, had called for a “million man” demonstration to demand the withdrawal of US troops after the US drone attack near the US Baghdad airport that killed the summit Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who fueled the fire of Iraqi officials from across the political spectrum.

Friday’s rally is supported by regular Shiite parties, including al-Sadr’s political rival Hadi al-Ameri, who leads the Fatah block in parliament, as well as the Popular Mobilization Units, an umbrella group consisting of a series of militias including Iran supported groups. In response to a public protest about the US air strike, the Iraqi parliament this month adopted a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country. Kurdish and most Sunni lawmakers boycott the vote.

“The American troops must leave,” said an 18-year-old protester, Amer Saad. “I am ready to fight the Americans if Moqtada al-Sadr asks us.”

Police and militia members of the popular mobilization units also closed roads that led to the protest site, both in Karada and in Jadriya in Baghdad.

Qassem Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press