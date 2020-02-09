Hundreds evacuated from the Vancouver apartment building after the smell of gasoline was discovered

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to adjust its online advertisements and for other purposes. More information or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued use of the site means permission.

Loading articles …



from Paul James

Posted 9 February 2020 9:35 AM PST

(Source: Lasia Kretzel, NEWS 1130)

Resume

A massive evacuation of an apartment building in the West End on Saturday evening in Vancouver

About 200 people had to spend a few hours in the cold after someone had sounded the alarm after smelling gas

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The smell of gasoline caused a massive evacuation in the West End Saturday night in Vancouver.

About 200 people were evicted from their apartment on Broughton Street for about two hours after someone smelled what they thought was the gas and then triggered the fire alarm.

The Vancouver fire brigade says the smell came from the building’s carport and came from gasoline and not natural gas.

Nobody was injured.

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We will send you a link to create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* back button *}

{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}

{* / forgotPasswordForm *}

{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* name *}

{* e-mail *}

{* Postal Code *}

{* sex *}

{* birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking on Confirm account, I agree with the Rogers Media service conditions and privacy policy.

{* / legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* mergeAccounts *}

{* public_profileBlurb *}

Display Name:

{* public_displayName *}

{* public_name *}

{* public_gender *}

{* public_birthdate *}

{* public_emailAddress *}

{* public address *}

{* public_phoneNumber *}

Updating your profile data …

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

An error occurred while updating your data. Please contact us.

Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!

{* loginWidget *}

Or

Welcome back, !

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* mergePassword *}

{* back button *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Confirm the information below before you sign up.

{* # registrationForm_radio_2 *}

{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_password *}

{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}

{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}

{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}

{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By checking this box, I agree to Rogers Media’s terms of service and privacy policy.

{* back button *}

{* createAccountButton *}

{* / registrationForm_radio_2 *}

Check your e-mail for a link to reset your password.

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We have not recognized that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resetPasswordForm *}

Password has been successfully updated.

{* newPasswordForm *}

{* new password *}

{* newpasswordConfirm *}

{* / newPasswordForm *}

Thank you for verifying your email address.

Sorry, we were unable to verify that email address. Enter your e-mail address below and we will send you another e-mail.

{* #resendVerificationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resendVerificationForm *}

You may have created a profile with another Rogers Media brand that can be used to log in to this site.

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* loginWidget *}